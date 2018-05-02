Shawcor Announces Flexpipe Capacity Expansion in Middle East

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that its Flexpipe Systems division has entered into a majority ownership joint venture with a local pipe installation company with the intent to set up a manufacturing facility in the Middle East. The total value of the joint venture’s investment is expected to exceed USD$20 million and the facility is expected to primarily serve the Middle Eastern, North African and Asia-Pacific markets. This facility is expected to increase Flexpipe’s global production capacity of existing spoolable composite product by 30%, with flexibility to extend to a larger diameter range. First shipments from this new facility are expected by the end of 2019.

Flexpipe Systems is a leading manufacturer of spoolable and stick composite pipe systems and high density polyethylene (“HDPE”) pipe used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines and other applications requiring corrosion resistance and high pressure capabilities.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global services company specializing in products and services for the pipeline and pipe services segment of the oil and gas industry and related products for the petrochemical and industrial market. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “predict”, “estimate” or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company’s experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Shawcor Ltd.

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Tel: 416-744-5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

Website: www.shawcor.com