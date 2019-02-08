Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, CM honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award from CPABC

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver’s Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, CM was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The award recognizes Brown’s sustained distinction in her career, community service, and work within the CPA profession.

Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, CM was appointed to the Order of Canadas in 2018 for her contributions as a business leader and volunteer in the country. She was also the first woman in Canada to become an office managing partner with Deloitte. She was a partner in public practice for 30 years, most recently at Deloitte’s Vancouver office, until her retirement in 2018. Previously office managing partner in Deloitte’s Saskatoon office, she began her career with Clarkson Gordon (now EY) in Calgary, and became the office’s first female partner.

As an advocate for gender parity, Brown supports female talent through mentorship. Her efforts have been recognized with an Influential Women in Business Award from Business in Vancouver and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Women in Finance. The Women’s Executive Network has named her four times as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, earning her a position in the Hall of Fame.

A leader in the accounting profession, Brown was named a member of the Accounting Standards Oversight Council in 2018. She was the inaugural co-chair of CPA Canada after leading her national legacy body’s Unification Committee from 2012 to 2014. She served her legacy body for over thirty years and contributed to the formation of its school of business in Western Canada.

Her community contributions are equally impressive. She chairs the University of Saskatchewan’s board of governors and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation which oversees funding initiatives for construction of a children’s hospital in Saskatchewan. Brown is also a board member with Covenant House Vancouver, where she helps oversee the construction of two new youth shelters in downtown Vancouver.

A strong, inclusive leader, Brown serves as a corporate director, helping executive teams achieve growth, increase stakeholder value, and embrace innovation. Her governance expertise has brought value to association, not-for-profit, and corporate boards for over 30 years.

Brown obtained her designation in 1982 in Alberta and has been elected to fellowship in Ontario, BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“We are honoured to recognize Shelley with the Lifetime Achievement Award. She is an inspiring leader who has worked hard to promote gender parity. Her contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of Shelley’s achievements.”

To read the profiles of all the award winners, visit bccpa.ca/members/recognition-program .

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Publication quality photos of the recipients are available.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for more than 36,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

CONTACT: For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Vivian Tse, Public Affairs Manager 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca