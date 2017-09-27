ShelterBox, Rotary International Named as First Partners of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) – C&W Communications (C&W), a Liberty Global company, today announced the first two partner organizations — ShelterBox and Rotary International1 — of the newly formed Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to execute immediate relief and recovery activities in the countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity specializing in providing emergency shelter for vulnerable families who have lost everything after natural disasters and conflicts; and Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities across the globe, will use the Foundation’s funding to continue and accelerate efforts to improve conditions on the ground in impacted territories. The partnerships follow the recent announcement of C&W to establish a regional Foundation with initial funding of $500,000 to focus urgent humanitarian relief and eventually broader recovery efforts in Anguilla, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Speaking on the new alliance, Chris Warham, Chief Executive of ShelterBox, said: “At ShelterBox, we are impatient to help the most vulnerable families who have lost everything in the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Our partnership with Cable & Wireless will play a vital role in ensuring that we can provide essential emergency shelter and tools to the worst affected communities, giving families the hope and power to recover and begin the journey of rebuilding their lives.”

Among the specially-sourced equipment packed into its distinctive green boxes, ShelterBox also provides tents tested in extreme weather, solar lighting for when power is down, water filtration to combat disease, and items to keep families warm and able to cook together. The charity also distributes kits to help people repair their damaged properties, clear ground, and to waterproof roofs.

Rotary International is no stranger to the region, as they span 29 countries and 37 islands in the Caribbean. Through community projects, they solve real problems with commitment and vision. Rotary members use their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. In this instance, Rotary is bringing its members together from across the Caribbean to help roll out programmes to address both immediate relief efforts as well as longer term recovery initiatives.

“This partnership with Cable & Wireless is critical to the success of our various relief initiatives in the region. We are currently finalizing relief plans to ensure immediate relief reaches those most in need; our primary focus will however be on sustainable, long-term recovery efforts through our Rotary Clubs and members in the communities affected, following detailed needs assessments carried out by our local coordinator teams on the ground. We want to thank Cable & Wireless for its commitment and funding drive across the region,” said Jeremy Hurst, Chairman of Rotary International District 7020’s Hurricane Relief and Recovery Committee.

Cable & Wireless will continue to expand its partner network as the region’s rebuild and recovery needs are developed. Initial efforts will focus on support that gives people and communities who have lost homes, livelihoods and even family, the practical aid, hope, and support to help rebuild their lives. “Rebuilding and recovery from these devastating hurricanes is going to take a concerted and coordinated effort from all of those who can help,” said John Reid, CEO of Cable & Wireless. “We’re thrilled that ShelterBox and Rotary, with their expertise and passion for relief deployment, have joined as inaugural partners of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation. The aim of the Foundation is to make an immediate difference in the lives of those affected by disaster, and with ShelterBox and Rotary as partners, I am confident that we can continue doing just that.”

Footnotes

1District 7020 and 7030

Click here to donate to the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation.

Join our humanitarian efforts and donate to support the C&W Charitable Foundation #CaribbeanStrong

Tweet this

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network — the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Liberty Global invests in the infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Liberty Global’s scale and commitment to innovation enables it to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect its 25 million customers who subscribe to 51 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. Liberty Global also serves over 10 million mobile subscribers and offers Wi-Fi service across 10 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYB) and (NASDAQ: LBTYK) for its European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) and (NASDAQ: LILAK) (OTC PINK: LILAB), which consists of its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 40 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

About ShelterBox

ShelterBox is a global organization made up of people who believe in shelter as a human right — that shelter from the chaos of disaster and conflict is vital.

When people are plunged into crisis, normality is suspended. But good, quality shelter can cut through the chaos. This is why we provide the tools that enable people to rebuild homes and transform their lives.

We do things differently. We were born different. We started life as a small organization in the UK and have grown to make a big impact across the world. We don’t follow the crowd — we’ve carved our own path that leads straight to the families we support.

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Rotary’s District 7020 spans 1 country and 16 islands in the northern Caribbean; Rotary’s District 7030 spans 3 countries and 14 islands in the southern Caribbean.

About ShelterBox and Rotary partnership

ShelterBox and Rotary have been official Project Partners for five years, but have worked closely together for over 16 years, as one of the world’s most effective humanitarian collaborations. Together, they provide lifesaving assistance to millions of people who have lost their homes through conflict and natural disasters.

ShelterBox began in 2000 as a Cornish Rotary Club’s millennium project. With Rotarians at its heart, ShelterBox has grown to become a major force in humanitarian aid and a world-leading expert in emergency shelter. Rotarians and Rotary groups in the UK and globally support ShelterBox in a range of essential ways, from raising vital money and awareness at home, to helping hand-deliver the charity’s emergency aid to families in desperate need across the world. Together, ShelterBox and Rotary cross boundaries and cut through red tape to reach even the most remote communities.