Shema Kolainu’s Workshop: The Behavioral Management

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 24, 2017) – Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, the school and center for autism an educational organization dedicated to the support and education of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) held its 8th free autism workshop at Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. April’s workshop focused on how to conduct basic functional analysis to assess the function of behaviors in multiple settings and include the special needs child in family outings. As usual, Autistics, their families; and therapists, professors, and other health care professionals were present at our Tuesday’s program.

IEP Coodinator of Shema Kolainu, Mrs. Chani Katz discussed the different behavioral assessments function through functional analysis, showing their advantages and disadvantages. She showed different tactics related to positive reinforcement and negative reinforcement. Mrs. Katz also demonstrated that antecedent interventions played a great role in the autistic child’s life. The session ended with the interaction of the audience with Mrs. Katz through questions and answers.

Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, is a leader in the field of special needs education. The workshop series is a great opportunity to gain knowledge from some of the best resources in the field of autism. “Autism doesn’t discriminate,” Dr. Joshua Weinstein CEO & Founder, says. “It’s across the board and so doesn’t Shema Kolainu, we serve everyone.”

NYC Council Autism Initiative Funding helps make the workshops possible. The next free Autism workshop will be in June 27th, 2017. Please send an email to [email protected] or call 718.686.9600 ext 1106 and join us on www.shemakolainu.org.

About Shema Kolainu

Shema Kolainu is one of the sponsors of the ICare4Autism International Conference to be held in Pennsylvania Hotel NY in November 13th and 14th, 2017. On the November 13th, an array of BCBA workshops and lectures will be held by prominent educators and CEU certificates will be awarded. There is a truly professional line up of experts and researchers including Dr. Eric Hollander MD from Einstein, Dr. Stephan Shore, Dr. Humberto Nicolini — Gestaltomics Center Mexico with credits and CEUS’, Dr. Joshua Weinstein Founder and the CEO of ICare4Autism International Center for Autism Education and Research who will introduce the revolutionary High School Workforce Program for disabilities.