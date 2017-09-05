Shipt to Add Thousands of Shopper Jobs in Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, MI–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced the company will hire more than 5,000 additional Shipt Shoppers to serve the Grand Rapids, Detroit, Chicago, Michigan Lakeshore, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis metro areas. Shipt provides home delivery from local Meijer stores to members throughout the Midwest, and is now looking to grow its local workforce across the region to meet increased demand.

“Shipt Shoppers play a huge role in our success — they are the ones interacting with our members on a daily basis,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Over the last two years since the launch of Shipt, we have seen interest in the service steadily increase, due to the amazing delivery experience provided by our Shoppers. By expanding our workforce to support demand, we will be able to continue providing the best customer experience to our growing community of members.”

Shipt connects its members with a community of Shoppers who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. Shoppers are able to set their own schedule through a custom app which allows them to select orders that work with their daily routine. While many Shoppers enjoy the flexibility of setting their own schedules, shopping with Shipt also creates a sense of community by allowing Shoppers to connect with each other, members, and their cities.

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver’s license. Shipt thoroughly screens and background checks all applicants. To apply, visit Shipt.com/be-a-shopper and select “Apply Now.”

Shipt, the nation’s fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 69 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has corporate offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.