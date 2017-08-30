Shipt to Expand Delivery Options in Atlanta and Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will offer delivery from Costco Wholesale (“Costco”), in Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee beginning August 31, 2017. This adds the warehouse retailer to an existing lineup of retailers including Publix® and Kroger® in Atlanta and Publix® in Nashville. To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who sign up prior to launch will receive two weeks free and $15 off their first order.

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members will be able to select their items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. For a detailed overview of product offerings and coverage area, visit Shipt.com.

“As Shipt continues to expand to new markets across the country, we are also focused on extending our reach with current partners in many of our existing metros,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “While our grocery delivery service offers flexibility and time saving convenience, the strength of our partnerships with retailers allows us to bring quality products and more retailer options for our members.”

Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation’s fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 69 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt is not endorsed by or affiliated with Kroger® or Publix®.