Shipt to Launch Grocery Delivery in Tulsa

BIRMINGHAM, AL–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, announced today that it is partnering with Reasor’s to begin delivering fresh groceries to Tulsa area residents starting September 21, 2017.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient grocery shopping experience. Delivering grocery stores’ full selection of items, Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to browse their local stores’ aisles online, in addition to feature categories such as healthy ingredients, seasonal selections, and inspiration for quick, easy meals. Shipt members will have access to 50,000 of Reasor’s in-store products, including fresh and prepared foods.

“Partnering with beloved, local retailers like Reasor’s is a large part of what enables us to expand our services to new cities and develop a lasting relationship with these communities,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Reasor’s dedication to their customers resonates with Shipt’s own passion for making our members’ lives easier, and now we are bringing the convenience of home delivery from Reasor’s to the Tulsa metro area.”

At launch, more than 280,000 households in the Tulsa metro area will have access to groceries from Reasor’s delivered by Shipt:

How it works – Through the Shipt app, members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order.

– Through the Shipt app, members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. Membership - Shipt memberships are available for $99 per year. Prior to launch, annual Shipt members will receive $25 off their first order.

- Shipt memberships are available for $99 per year. Prior to launch, annual Shipt members will receive $25 off their first order. Delivery – All members have access to unlimited delivery, free on all orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early as one hour before delivery.

– All members have access to unlimited delivery, free on all orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early as one hour before delivery. To sign up – To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service, visit Shipt.com/Reasors.

“Since 1963, we have had focus on the customer,” said Jeff Reasor, Chairman and CEO at Reasor’s. “Shipt’s app-based grocery marketplace is the perfect extension of our mission and services, and a new, innovative way to bring our loyal customers our same quality products, with increased convenience.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to hire 300 shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation’s fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 60 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Reasor’s®

Reasor’s® was founded 54 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma by namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 18 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s® became employee-owned and now provides jobs for over 2,500 community members. In 2013, Supermarket News ranked the company #25 on its Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the U.S. For more information about Reasor’s®, visit www.reasors.com.