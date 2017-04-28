SHOM to Cooperate with Chinese Medical Research Centers on Developing Drugs with Anti-Cancer Effects with the Antrodia Fungi

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Apr 28, 2017) – Southern Home Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare industry has announced that it will be engaging in groundbreaking research with various Medical Research facilities located in China regarding the effects of the Antrodia fungi on combating cancer.

For new formulations, innovative research, development, and nutrition in the healthcare industry, the advanced concept of preventive medicine supplemented by pharmaceutical standards leads to the development of a series of nutritional health products, specializing in medical grade active ingredients. In accordance with this, a raw material extraction technology and process is scheduled to be setup in 2017 with the artificial cultivation and production of plants and raw materials.

According to domestic and foreign research reports and related literature, the most functional areas of medicinal mushrooms is in its active ingredients such as polysaccharides, triterpenoids, adenosine, germanium compounds and selenium, with anti-cancer, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, immune system and other effects. SHOM will work with three different Medical Research facilities and formulate drugs utilizing these ingredients to great effect.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented: “The cooperation behind this drug research along with the new process will definitely prove to be very fruitful. In this respect, SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses and expand opportunities of sales, while servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry.”

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.