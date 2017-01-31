SHOM to Expand Research onto Precision Medicine with President Obama’s Precision Medicine Initiative

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Jan 31, 2017) – Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, has announced that it will be expanding research and market onto Precision Medicine with cooperation and assistance from Dr. Zhongzheng Liu and President Obama’s support via the “Precision Medicine Initiative”. By promoting the use of personalized genetic information in the treatment of human diseases, breakthroughs in medical development can be achieved. SHOM will be diving headfirst into the market of Precision Medicine which is modeled to create $607 billion in health benefits.

Precision Medicine therapy is developed for the individual characteristics of each individual patient and is developed and designed based on the patient’s susceptibility to specific diseases. The patient can be targeted for long-range treatment in the future, and individual characteristics can be identified at high risk. In addition, there is estimated to be a 10% reduction in instances of diabetes and cancer In the future, the YS government will invest 215 million US dollars to promote the program. SHOM will take the initiative forward and invest research into precision medicine in order to better its services and expand its market.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, “With support from the US Government, it will be a lot easier to expand and research into the area of precision medicine. Precision medicine and its potential capabilities are very exciting and by applying this to our existing technologies, these capabilities will be further amplified. We can expect major growth in the company as a result of the massive support that the area of precision medicine is getting.”

About Biotech Precision Berhad: Biotech Precision Berhad (BPB) delivers luxuriously affordable and effective individualized beauty, wellness and healthcare therapy by using scientifically proven products and techniques to clients with degenerative diseases. The ultimate goal for BPB is to make beauty, wellness and healthcare a priority in the life of each guest. BPB’s greatest desire is that with each visit, guests will discover a healthier and radiant person within themselves.

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.: Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

