Shopify Bans Sale of Some Firearms

CBJ — E-commerce giant Shopify is banning the sale of some firearms and their related parts through its online platform.

A policy update shows Shopify merchants can no longer use the platform to sell automatic firearms that have not been rendered inoperable and semi-automatic firearms that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine.

Also off-limits are a handful of gun parts and accessories including grenade and rocket launchers, magazines capable of accepting more than 10 rounds and flash and sound supressors.

@CanBizJournal