Shopify Buying 6 River Systems

CBJ — Shopify plans to acquire fulfilment solutions company 6 River Systems in a US$450 million cash and share deal.

Shopify is looking to push further into the warehousing and shipping side of online retail.

The acquisition will give the Ottawa-based company access to fulfilment software and robotics, including mobile robots designed to get orders shipped more efficiently from warehouses.

Shopify announced in June that it would spend over $1 billion in the next few years to establish a network of U.S. fulfilment centres, providing its merchants with an alternative to online giant Amazon in the warehousing and shipping sector.

