Shopify Shares Tumble

CBJ — Shares in technology company Shopify plunged by about 13% after a high-profile American short seller said most of the 500,000 businesses the company works with aren’t legitimate.

Citron Research’s Andrew Left released a video alleging that Ottawa-based Shopify’s hype is unsustainable, and believes that the stock should be worth about half of what it is at the moment.

Shopify makes its money by assisting businesses sell their products and services online via a web-based cloud service.

The company went public on the TSX two years ago, but it has more than doubled in value this year.

