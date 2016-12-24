Shoppers Set to Cash in on Boxing Day Sales Both Online and in Stores

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 24, 2016) - While some have said that Boxing Day is losing steam in favour of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Canadian retailer London Drugs believes Boxing Day still reigns as a favorite shopping holiday in (city).

According to the 2016 DIG360‐Leger Canadian Black Friday report, this year saw the highest level of Canadians (51%) ignoring Black Friday entirely since 2012.The report theorized that ” many believe through past experience they will get better deals later on in December”. This coupled with the fact that most Canadians do not have to work on Boxing Day makes it clear why taking advantage of end-of-the-year-sales remains a long-established Canadian holiday tradition.

London Drugs` pricing has consistently competed with and often exceeded the expectations of Canadian customers even relative to U.S. pricing on Black Friday. The company has released its Boxing Week flyer with online deals starting at 6:30 PST on Christmas Eve and in-stores starting on Monday, December 26th, running until January 1st.

“What makes London Drugs’ Boxing Week strategy different is that we`re not just putting things on sale to clear out leftover and limited inventories. We have planned our offers and purchased inventory based on what we know our Calgary (city) customers are looking for both in terms of online bargain hunting and shopping in store as well as some offers on items they might not even know they want yet,” says Dave Woogman, London Drugs store manager.

The London Drugs` Boxing Week sale includes deep discounts on this year`s most sought after tech including 4K OLED and Smart TVs, game consoles and games, tablets and computers as well as great offers in health and beauty and home appliances. True to the brand, London Drugs also has some unique offers such as an electric fireplace for $99 and even some door crashers available exclusively online such as a riding lawn mower at $1299.99.

But perhaps even more impressive than the deep discounts offered as part of London Drugs’ Boxing Week promotion, is the fact that the chain will match any Canadian competitor’s advertised price both online and in print and even equips store staff with iPads to assist in-store customers with price comparisons. The company also offers easy online ordering, shipping anywhere in Canada and a two-hour turnaround for pickup at any London Drugs retail location.

“Gone are the days of camping out and waiting in long lines to get the best deals on Boxing Day. We`ve upgraded the shopping experience so customers can feel confident they are getting the top brands at the best prices when they shop at London Drugs,” says Woogman.

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.londondrugs.com London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. For more information, visit www.LondonDrugs.com.