SIB Fixed Cost Reduction Adds Retail Industry Leader J. David Scheiner to Board of Advisors

CHARLESTON, SC–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a company specializing in reducing recurring monthly expenses for multiple-location companies, announced today that it has added J. David Scheiner to its Board of Advisors.

Scheiner retired in 2009 as the President and COO of the Macys Florida / Puerto Rico division with over 10,000 employees and $2 billion in annual revenue. Scheiner is an experienced executive who has worked for large department stores and retail chains including Gimbel Brothers, Burdines, and Mass Brothers / Jordan Marsh. In addition, Scheiner also serves on the Board of Directors of Perry Ellis International and is Chairman of their Compensation committee. He is also a member of the board of The Strategic Forum as well as the Florida chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

As a member of the SIB Board of Advisors, Scheiner will meet regularly with SIB’s management and provide guidance on future initiatives to promote the overall growth and development of the company.

“J. David Scheiner is a well-known figure for his experience and expertise, as well as his involvement in various retail industry groups and associations,” said Dan Schneider, CEO of SIB. “His background will help SIB expand our outreach to the department store industry, where it has become more important than ever to keep costs under control in order to compete with online sellers.”

Scheiner becomes the sixth member of the Board of Advisors, joining hotel real estate expert Bill Moeckel, restaurant executive Nelson Marchioli, document security expert Frank Abagnale, management consultant and lawyer Al Tumini, and health care finance expert Bradley King. The Board was founded in 2013, and meets regularly to discuss the direction and evolution of the company, and to collaborate on promoting new sales, increased efficiency, and sharing of information.

“Working with SIB Fixed Cost Reduction is an exciting new opportunity,” said Scheiner. “They already have a long track record of reducing costs for prominent retail clients, but there’s still a lot of opportunity to reduce overhead and help these companies compete in a 21st Century economy. I look forward to offering my expertise and helping SIB become as effective as possible in this space.”

About SIB Fixed Cost Reduction

SIB Fixed Cost Reduction is a firm specializing in reducing external expenses for clients with large facilities or multiple locations, such as restaurant groups, hospitals, universities, government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and other organizations. Unlike other consulting firms, SIB only bills based on the savings they find, and clients are not billed until savings are realized. Through expert analysis, SIB will discover if businesses have overpaid or are currently overpaying on services such as telecom, utilities, maintenance contracts, and other recurring bills. For more information about SIB, visit their web site at www.aboutSIB.com