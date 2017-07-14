Sienna Announces July Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX:SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.075 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of July 2017, representing $0.90 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as at July 31, 2017.

The Company’s dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”) which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the plan will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors’ living provider serving over 8,000 residents in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a continuum of seniors’ living, including independent and assisted living, long-term care and specialized programs and services, in addition to providing expert management services. We are committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. Sienna’s over 11,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully, every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.