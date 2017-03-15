Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Acquisition of a 61% Interest in Glenmore Lodge

MARKHAM, ON–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) –

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company“) (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge, a 118-bed newly-built state of the art seniors living residence located in Kelowna, British Columbia. The interest was purchased by Sienna for $19.5 million, after factoring in the option to acquire at a discount to fair market value, before closing costs and subject to customary closing adjustments. The purchase price is based on the 100% interest valued at $32.9 million and implies an initial yield of 7.0%. The purchase price was partially settled through an assumption of the existing property level mortgage of approximately $13.2 million (representing Sienna’s 61% interest), with a term maturing in April 2032 and bearing interest at a rate of 4.7%. The remainder of the purchase price was paid using the Company’s available cash.

Sienna has the further option to acquire the remaining 39% interest in Glenmore Lodge at fair market value on the earlier of (i) the agreement of the parties, and (ii) following the tenth anniversary of the closing of this first option.

