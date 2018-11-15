Sierra Madre Developments Announces Consolidation and Financing

CBJ Newsmakers

MISSION, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Madre Developments Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: SMG) announces that the directors have approved a share consolidation and a private placement.

The directors have approved the consolidation of the Company’s 53,980,827 issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one new share for every 10 outstanding shares.

The directors have also approved a private placement to raise up to $270,000 through the distribution of 5,400,000 post-consolidated shares at $0.05 per share. Funds will be used for costs associated with its corporate reorganization with Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd. (see news release of October 22, 2018), payment of certain debts, and for working capital purposes. Finder’s fees may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange guidelines.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the proposed consolidation of the Company's shares, and the proposed private placement. There is no assurance the Company will be able to raise funds on the terms stated, or at all.