Sigma Announces Special Father’s Day Promotions on Global Vision Contemporary Lenses

RONKONKOMA, NY–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced special Father’s Day promotions on its sought-after Sigma Global Vision 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM and 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC MACRO OS HSM Contemporary lens models. Beginning June 1, 2017 and running through June 20, 2017, photo enthusiasts and imaging professionals will receive a Sigma WR UV 67mm Filter with the purchase of the brand new 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens, a $70.00 USD value. Sigma is also offering during this time frame a $180.00 USD instant savings on its versatile 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary lens.

Capturing Tack Sharp Images Up Close or From a Distance

Whether this is a gift for Dad or yourself, the full-frame Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lens is ideal for capturing all the action up close without having to be in the middle of it. The long reach lets you sit back but still zoom in tight on the stage or on the field. The three-zone focus limiter means you get a faster autofocus response, so no matter how quick the moment is, you aren’t waiting for your camera to focus. And for those long nature walks, you’ll appreciate the easy-to-handle, lightweight design while your pictures benefit from the Optical Stabilizer (OS). The OS means you can take full advantage of that 400mm zoom and still get incredibly sharp pictures without using a tripod.

Sigma’s 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Macro Contemporary all-in-one lens is designed specifically for crop-sensor DSLRs and allows photographers to capture all types of photography in a single high-zoom ratio lens. Whether it is a wide-angle group shot, zoomed in on the winning play or a high magnification close-up, the 28-450mm equivalent focal range takes it all in. Pairing high-quality glass, the Optical Stabilizer, and the renowned Sigma Global Vision engineering, the high-performance 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 can be used in any situation from macro to telephoto with outstanding results and incredible detail with every shot.

Sigma Father Day’s Promotion Details

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OSM HSM Contemporary lens retails for $799.00 USD, and during the Father’s Day promotion it also ships with a complimentary Sigma WR UV 67mm filter — an additional $70.00 USD value.

The Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary lens normally retails for $579.00 USD, but with the $180.00 USD instant savings the retail price during the Father’s Day promotion will be $399.00 USD.

These two special Sigma promotions begin on June 1, 2017 and end on June 20, 2017. Both the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OSM HSM Contemporary lens and 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary lens promotions are available through the Sigma reseller network and online via the Sigma website here and here, respectively.

About the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens

Handcrafted in the Sigma Aizu, Japan facility, the new full-frame super telephoto zoom lens is a lightweight, yet sturdy, 2.55lb long-reach lens designed for the avid photographer who wants to shoot it all from nature and wildlife photography to graduation and sports with outstanding sharpness and brilliant performance. The 100-400mm F5-6.3 comes with the full range of features and functions expected of a Sigma engineered ultra-telephoto zoom, including Optical Stabilization (OS) to reduce blurring effects from camera shake, updated hypersonic motor (HSM) and focus limiter for fast autofocus, and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements with optimized power distribution to help minimize optical aberrations.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter for use on the full-frame and APS-C Sony systems. The Nikon mount features the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm.

About the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary Lens

Also handcrafted in the Sigma Aizu, Japan facility, the Sigma 18-300mm 3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM lens is designed for APS-C cameras and features a 16.6x zoom ratio covering focal lengths from wide to telephoto, as well as a 1:3 macro ratio. To compensate for any unnecessary camera shaking or movement, it includes an enhanced optical stabilizer (OS) with an optimized hyper-sonic motor (HSM) for quiet and fast autofocus. Its four FLD (performance equal to fluorite) components and one SLD glass element capture incredibly sharp and contrasted images through the full focal length. Its top quality glass ensures outstanding images in any situation.

A perfect accessory, the Sigma macro close-up lens is designed exclusively for the Sigma 18-300mm lens. It enables zoom-macro photography with changeable angles of view and offers a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.

Sigma’s 180-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter for use on the full-frame and APS-C Sony systems. The Nikon mount features the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm.

About the Sigma WR Filter UV 67mm Filter

The completely colorless Sigma WR (water-repellent) filter not only protects the lens’ front element from scratches, its multi-coating repels both water and oil, and its antistatic function helps prevent the attraction of dust. It is free extra protection on a gift that can last a lifetime.

