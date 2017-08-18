Sigma Industries Announces the Appointment of John Kardos as Vice-President of Business Development

SAINT-ÉPHREM-DE-BEAUCE, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 18, 2017) - Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, today announced the appointment of John Kardos as Vice President of Business Development.

John Kardos has over 25 years of experience in international sales, business development, long-term contract negotiations and project management. During his career, Mr. Kardos was instrumental in developing new markets worldwide and managing teams in various countries, including Canada, the US, the UK and Hungary. Mr. Kardos holds an International Master of Business Administration from York University in Toronto.

“We are pleased to welcome John, whose mandate will be to expand Sigma’s business into new markets and business solutions. His vast experience in business development for companies operating in related sectors is an undeniable asset for Sigma and we believe that he’ll be able to successfully meet this challenge,” said Denis Bertrand, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Industries.

ABOUT SIGMA INDUSTRIES



Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, has two operating subsidiaries and employs 275 people. The Company is active in the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery and wind energy markets. Sigma sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Europe.

