Sigma Lithium Announces a Term Sheet for an Offtake Agreement and a Pre-Payment Financing with Mitsui 

Investor Call to be held on Friday November 30th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (EST).

Video Conference Link: https://sigmalithium.clickmeeting.com/sigma-lithium-resources

Dial in:

Participant Code: 462825#

São Paulo: +55 (11) 3230-2305

New York: +1 (917) 338-1451

Toronto: +1 (647) 497-7729

Dial in from other locations: https://account-panel.clickmeeting.com/dialplan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: SGMA) announces the signing of a term sheet for an offtake agreement (“Term Sheet”) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. of Japan (“Mitsui”). On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Term Sheet, Mitsui would provide a pre-payment facility (“Pre-Payment Financing”) for a portion of the funding required to advance the construction of Sigma’s commercial production plant, in exchange for offtake rights to purchase a fixed volume of Sigma’s spodumene concentrate annual production. The consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Term Sheet remains subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions.

“We are delighted with this first step in establishing a strategic offtake partnership with Mitsui, as we both share the same vision regarding the development of the value chain of battery metals globally. We have long believed that the right partnerships bring important and critical intangible benefits to Sigma, to the local communities of the Jequitinhonha Valley in Minas Gerais and to our shareholders”, declared Calvyn Gardner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma.

Highlights of Term Sheet

Pre-Payment Financing: Mitsui and Sigma have agreed on certain preliminary terms and conditions by which Mitsui would provide Sigma with a US$30 million pre-payment facility in exchange for various rights with respect to future sales of Sigma’s spodumene concentrate to Mitsui.

Mitsui and Sigma have agreed on certain preliminary terms and conditions by which Mitsui would provide Sigma with a US$30 million pre-payment facility in exchange for various rights with respect to future sales of Sigma’s spodumene concentrate to Mitsui. Offtake Rights: Mitsui and Sigma have agreed on certain preliminary terms and conditions for a potential offtake agreement that would grant Mitsui the right to purchase from Sigma up to one third of its initial commercial production of battery grade spodumene concentrate on an annual basis at then-prevailing market prices for an initial term of six years, subject to two consecutive five-year extension periods.

Financing

The Pre-Payment Financing will be used to fund various capital expenditures for Sigma’s Grota do Cirilo Project (the “Project”), including to (i) construct and install the commercial production plant as well as build its infrastructure, and (ii) acquire equipment in order to implement environmentally advanced techniques at the commercial production plant, including water treatment recycling circuit and dry stacking.

Ana Cabral, Vice-Chairman of Sigma commented: “Sigma has made significant progress to secure financing for the construction of its commercial plant and break ground early next year. We are honored to welcome Mitsui as an offtake partner. We have long admired Mitsui, with whom we share similar values and a long history in Brazil, where Mitsui has a significant on the ground corporate presence and business experience, including as a shareholder of Vale, the Brazil-based global mining company”.

Mitsui’s Right to Participate on Sigma’s Future Capital Expenditure Financings for Production Expansion

Sigma is proceeding with a definitive feasibility study for the Project, which currently contemplates an annual production of 240,000 tonnes of battery-grade spodumene concentrate. Sigma believes that there will be significant potential to economically expand production capacity. If that definitive feasibility study suggests doing so, it would be Sigma’s intention to carry out further studies as a first step towards then increasing the Project’s production capacity to 440,000 tonnes per year in the future (the “Production Expansion”).

Under the term sheet, Sigma would also grant Mitsui the right to purchase a portion of the Production Expansion, provided that Mitsui participates in the future financings required to fund the capital expenditures for the Production Expansion.

“We are also continuing discussions regarding additional financing facilities and offtake agreements with other high-quality counterparts which have increasingly growing spodumene concentrate requirements for the next five years. Our goal is to secure long-term sales offtakes for a reasonable portion of Sigma’s production in the early years of our project, further de-risking it”, added Ana Cabral.

Offtake Rights

The Offtake Rights would entitle Mitsui to acquire, at then-prevailing market prices, up to one third of Sigma’s initial commercial production on an annual basis and would have an initial term of six years, renewable for two consecutive five-year extension periods, subject to Mitsui’s and Sigma’s agreement.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Sigma will host a video conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (EST), followed by a question-and-answer session. A telephone replay of the call will be available.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (TSX-V: SGMA) commissioned its Phase I production plant and has commenced the production of battery grade spodumene lithium concentrate from its high-quality hard-rock deposits at its four properties in Brazil at an annual capacity of 12,000 tonnes. Sigma plans to commence construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in 2019, becoming a fully-operational sustainable lithium producer in 2020.

We expect to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade spodumene concentrate on our initial phase of commercial production. Definitive feasibility studies on the mine and concentrator are well advanced. Our output of lithium minerals is destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. Sigma’s corporate mission is to execute our strategy while embracing environmental, social, and governance principles. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG (environmental, sustainability, governance) focused institutional investors in the world.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo, M.Sc. of SGS, a qualified person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) and independent of Sigma, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

