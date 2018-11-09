Sigma Lithium Participates in Industry Panel at the UBS Disruptive Business Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGMA), a developer of a hard rock lithium deposit at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil, announced today the participation of Ana Cabral-Gardner, Vice-Chairman, and Jose Fernando Iasbech, Director of Institutional Relations, in a corporate presentation at the “UBS Disruptive Business Day”, focusing on the development of the battery value chain globally and in Brazil held today, November 9, 2018, in São Paulo, Brazil. Other corporations presenting at the event included AES and CPFL Energia, leading participants in the power industry in Brazil.

About Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation

Sigma commissioned its Phase I production plant and has commenced the production of battery grade spodumene concentrate from its high-quality deposits. Sigma is developing a lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil. Our output of lithium minerals is destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide.

Sigma’s corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing environmental, social, and governance principles. We are on track to become a high quality spodumene concentrate supplier to the lithium battery industry worldwide. Sigma plans to commence construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in March 2019. Sigma shareholders include some of the largest ESG (environmental, sustainability, governance) focused institutional investors in the world.

For additional information please contact:

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation / www.sigmalithiumresources.com Company Contact:

Ana Cabral

Vice – Chairman

Director of Business Development and Investor Relations

55 11 2985-0089

ana.cabral@sigmaca.com Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Scott Eckstein

(212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

