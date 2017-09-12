Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | SignalFx Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team SignalFx Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team SignalFx Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team RecommendedPuppet 2017 DevOps Salary Report Reveals Shifting Employment Priorities as Enterprises Focus on Digital TransformationBoundless to Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Upcoming Geospatial Conferences GeoYou, GIS in the Rockies and NSGICID.me debuts unphishable FIDO U2F security keys as an extra layer of authentication for digital identity verification