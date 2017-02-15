Signature Announces High Grade Targets; Updated Investor Presentation on Corporate Website

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 15, 2017) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SGU)(OTCQB:SGGTF) (“Signature” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has posted an updated investor presentation, highlighting the exploration potential of the Lingman Lake gold deposit, on its corporate website which is available at www.signatureresources.ca.

“The 28.51 gpt gold average derived from raise sampling suggests high grade gold values occur within the North zone, which will serve to provide immediate target areas for drill testing in the multiple vein layered system. This target area, which will be evaluated by future drilling, may significantly expand the gold zones, which remain open along strike and at depth”, commented Walter Hanych, President and CEO.

The investor presentation includes a current update of the Company, including details of the historical core assays that were recently completed. Incorporated into this presentation is a table of underground drift and raise sampling compiled from information derived from archival documents submitted as ‘Reports to Shareholders’ in the period 1946 to 1948. The gold mineralized zones of the Lingman Lake deposit, identified by this sampling, illustrate the high-grade nature of the gold deposit. Of particular note, are the gold grades obtained from the 2101 raise, North Zone, a 1.3 meter square access-way that was driven upward from the 275L to the 150L. Throughout its length of 30.5 meters and its encompassing volume within the zone, the raise averaged 28.51 gpt gold.

The results of this historic sampling,1946-1948 Underground Sampling, are tabled below:

Source: Annual reports to shareholders, Lingman Lake Gold Mines Limited, by M. Smerchanski, 1946-1948.

ZONE LEVEL SECTION DESCRIPTIONS LENGTH WIDTH GRADE meters meters gpt NORTH 150L drift “A”East Portion (North zone B) east of x-cut 43.28 1.40 12.0 150L drift “B” West Portion (North zone B) east of x-cut 41.15 1.74 15.4 NORTH 275L drift “A” East portion (North Zone B) depth extension of “A” from 150L 36.58 1.68 28.8 NORTH 150-275L 2101 raise 275L to 16.76 m above (in feldspar porphyry) 16.76 1.31 33.9 2101 raise 16.75 m to 150L (in feldspar porphyry) 13.72 1.31 21.9 CENTRAL 275L drift footwall (Central zone B) 9m south of shaft 54.86 0.73 10.6 400L drift footwall (Central zone B) south of shaft, east of x-cut 18.29 1.46 13.0 400L drift hangingwall (Central zone A) east of x-cut (visible gold encountered) 42.67 1.25 11.3 SOUTH 275L drift footwall (South zone B) west of x-cut 21.34 1.52 12.7

Note on widths: Reported widths are restricted to actual drift widths employed at the time of deposit development in the period 1946-1948.

Walter Hanych P.Geo., President and CEO of Signature Resources is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and is responsible for the technical information in this release.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of four free hold patented claims and the twelve staked claims, comprising 616.8 hectares. The property hosts an historic estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, “Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property” dated December 20, 2013, prepared by Walter Hanych, P.Geo., and Frank Racicot, P.Geo., available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca.

Cautionary Notes

