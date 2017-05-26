Signature Devices, Inc. and Innovo Technology Announce Early Sales Results of Morpheus One

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today is announcing the early results of sales of its Morpheus One product and its upcoming launch in the U.S.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, spent the last 4 quarters designing the Morpheus One. The product combines several servers and players into a single unit that is half the size of its predecessor. The product will expand the current market into the pro consumer and dealer markets with simple setup and at a fraction of the cost of the Morpheus Pro system.

The Morpheus One has a built in video and audio server as well as several content management servers. It also has a built in video player that is based on open source video delivery platforms that is capable of streaming using Morpheus’ ExHBR (Extreme High Bit Rate technology). The Morpheus One also adds two independent audio zones that work outside of the video player so that users can simultaneously watch their content while streaming audio to two other zones in the house, making the Morpheus One a very affordable solution for whole house distributed audio and video. The Morpheus One has native drivers for Crestron, Control 4 and Elan home systems. It is an ideal choice for all home automation professionals at a fraction of the competitors’ price with far superior build quality. “We combined all of our brain power and expertise to produce an all in one unit that is compact, powerful and affordable. The result is an elegant device that myself and the engineers at MorpheusAV are very proud of,” said Mr. Azzam, President of SDVI and founder of MorpheusAV.

Innovo began production of the Morpheus One and is currently offering it to International customers. The initial production run sold out ahead of anticipated schedule. The company is continuing to ramp up the production and the average expected margins are approximately 100%.

A second production that was planned for late Q3 was moved up to meet the demand and keep enough inventory on hand for the domestic launch. The company expects the next production runs to be targeted for both the International market and U.S. market sometime in early Q3 of 2017. In the US, the product will be initially launched to home automation professionals and then shown at CEDIA 2017 in San Diego. Then the product will be targeted to the professional home consumer. The product is expected to be marketed to the mass consumer in Early 2018.

The global media market for devices and content is currently at $220 billion annually, with $22 billion allocated specifically to products like the Morpheus One.

You can also follow the company on Twitter for small updates and announcements, https://twitter.com/SignatureDevice

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear’s AI Software, Truck IT’s beacon platform with Knoton’s hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.