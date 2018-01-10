Signing of Changfeng’s Haitang Bay Project Agreement Formally Witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 10, 2018) - Changfeng Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”) is honoured to announce today that on January 9th, 2018, in the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, under the witness of Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, the formal Concession Right Agreement, as per the previously disclosed press release on December 13, 2017 “Changfeng Energy Announces – Sanya Government Signs 30-Year Concession Right Agreement with Sanya EDF Changfeng Energy Management Co., Ltd. for Haitang Bay Area”, was signed between the Sanya Municipal Government and Sanya EDF Changfeng Energy Management Co., Ltd (“JV”). Huajun Lin, Chairman and legal representative of the JV, authorized Jean-Bernard Lévy, the CEO and Chairman of the EDF group, to attend the ceremony and sign the agreement on behalf of the JV.

The contract with the Sanya Municipality (700,000 inhabitants in Hainan, Southern China), focuses on the design, construction, and operation of a network of cooling (for air conditioning) and hot water supply for 30 years. The network will supply energy to Haitang Bay, a tourist area under development, consisting of about twenty hotels, shopping centres, and a hospital for a total area of 3.4 million square metres. Thanks to high-performance equipment and an intelligent driving system, the network will reduce CO 2 emissions by 20% compared to the use of individual systems for each building, i.e. up to 70,000 tonnes less CO 2 per year. The project is jointly operated with EDF (China) Holding Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the EDF Group.

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the People’s Republic of China. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.

About EDF Group

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of EUR71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

