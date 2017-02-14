Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Silicon Beach Startup Lets Actors, Models Audition from their Smartphones Silicon Beach Startup Lets Actors, Models Audition from their Smartphones Silicon Beach Startup Lets Actors, Models Audition from their Smartphones RecommendedProcessUnity Updates Risk and Compliance Management Platform with Winter 2017 ReleaseProcessUnity Updates Risk and Compliance Management Platform with Winter 2017 ReleaseGuardian Analytics(R) and Tyfone Announce Joint Partnership to Enable Superior Fraud Detection Solutions for the Most Robust and Secure Online and Mobile Banking Experience