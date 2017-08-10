Silver Air Now Managing and Operating One of Largest Citation X Fleets in U.S.

SANTA BARBARA, CA–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Silver Air, the private jet manager and charter operator, has added a fifth Citation X to its managed fleet making it one of the largest Citation X management companies in the United States.

Leading with its PURE Management model, Silver Air continues to grow strategically while serving an expanding charter base and more owners who are benefiting from the company’s owner-advocacy approach.

“Now having one of the largest Citation X managed fleets in the U.S., Silver Air is filling a great need for our jet owner partners and our expanding charter client base,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air executive vice president. “There continues to be an increasing need for charter aircraft in the super-mid category, and with the five Citation X models now in operation, along with our G200 and CL300, Silver Air is filling that need for charter brokers. Silver Air will continue to thoughtfully expand its fleet adding aircraft under the PURE Management program while providing consistently meticulous service and support to our jet owners and charter clients.”

Silver Air’s Citation X models are fast and feature-rich corporate jets ideal for cross-country business or personal travel. Complete with a well-appointed, roomy cabin designs for conducting business or relaxing en route, the Citation X models feature complimentary in-flight domestic Wi-Fi, as well as a full service galley featuring a high-end assortment of DEAN & DELUCA snacks and select Central California wines.

Silver Air’s PURE Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air’s fleet features light to large-cabin jets including: Gulfstream GIV-SP, GIV, Dassault Falcon 2000, G200, Challenger 300, Cessna Citation X, Astra SPX, Lear 60, Beechjet 400A, Citation CJ3, Citation CJ2, and Phenom 100 models.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned the ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO ratings for their demonstration of the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air manages privately owned aircraft around the U.S. from Southern California to the Bay Area and Dallas.

Learn more about Silver Air’s private aircraft management here: vimeo.com/112879717.

More information at www.SilverAir.com. For more information on Silver Air’s fleet, or to request a quote, visit http://www.silverair.com/fleet.html.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir and https://www.instagram.com/flysilverair/.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/10/11G144032/Images/image003-e2e42de9c91ca834921953d0a6e4d827.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/10/11G144032/Images/image004-03da0374074693fa8a51c17e0f4c30a4.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/10/11G144032/Images/image005-f043155ca50aa680bc18809bf31a0694.jpg