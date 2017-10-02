Silvermet Inc. & Global Atomic Fuels Corporation Combination Approved by Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvermet Inc. (“Silvermet” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SYI) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 29, 2017.

The Meeting was very well attended with over 50 people in attendance and 75% of issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The principal business of the Meeting was to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the proposed business combination transaction (the “Transaction”) between the Company and Global Atomic Fuels Corporation (“Global Atomic”) through the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding common shares of Global Atomic by way of a “three-cornered amalgamation” to create a cash-flowing zinc producer and world class uranium development company to be named Global Atomic Corporation. Approval was also sought for a proposed share consolidation and to rename the Company, Global Atomic Corporation, in each case to be completed concurrently with the Transaction. Further, in addition to electing directors to take office immediately after the Meeting, shareholders were asked to elect an alternate slate of directors to take office on completion of the Transaction.

Results of Meeting

Transaction – Share Consolidation – Name Change

The Transaction was approved by a vote of 49,708,977 (56%) for to 39,503,000 (44%) against, which results do not include an aggregate of 16,896,500 votes attached to shares held by certain Directors and Officers of Silvermet who were not entitled to vote on the Transaction. The consolidation of Silvermet common shares on the basis of 1 new share for every 2.75 shares held was approved by a vote of 80,194,477 (76%) to 25,914,000 (24%). The change in the name of Silvermet to Global Atomic Corporation was approved by a vote of 79,415,977 (75%) to 26,692,500 (25%). The implementation of the consolidation and name change are conditional on the completion of the Transaction.

Board of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Rein A. Lehari, Derek C. Rance, Douglas Scharf, Keith Spurr, Richard R. Faucher and Asier Zarraonandia Ayo to serve as Directors of Silvermet and to take office immediately following the Meeting. The table below sets out the voting results.

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Stephen G. Roman 82,765,477 (78.0%) 23,343,000 (22.0%) Rein A. Lehari 68,615,645 (64.67%) 37,492,832 (35.33%) Derek C. Rance 68,615,645 (64.67%) 37,492,832 (35.33%) Douglas Scharf 68,615,645 (64.91%) 37,092,832 (35.09%) Keith Spurr 82,524,477 (77.77%) 23,584,000 (22.23%) Terence Ortslan 68,570,645 (64.62%) 37,537,832 (35.38%) Richard R. Faucher 68,265,645 (64.34%) 37,842,832 (35.66%) Asier Zarraonandia Ayo 68,615,645 (64.67%) 37,492,832 (35.33%)

At the Meeting and in order to give effect to the terms of the Transaction, Shareholders also elected an alternative slate of directors to replace the foregoing Board of Directors and take office on completion of the Transaction. The alternative slate of directors is comprised of Stephen G. Roman, Derek C. Rance, Douglas Scharf, George A. Flach, Richard R. Faucher and Paul Cronin. The table below sets out the voting results.

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Stephen G. Roman 53,036,645 (57.41%) 39,343,000 (42.59%) Derek C. Rance 52,615,645 (56.96%) 39,764,000 (43.04%) Douglas Scharf 52,615,645 (56.96%) 39,764,000 (43.04%) George A. Flach 53,015,645 (57.39%) 39,364,000 (42.61%) Richard R. Faucher 52,265,645 (56.58%) 40,114,000 (43.42%) Paul Cronin 52,615,645 (56.96%) 39,764,000 (43.04%)

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and the renewal of the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

