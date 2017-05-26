Silvermet Reports 2017 Q1 Results

TORONTO, May 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvermet Inc. (“Silvermet” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SYI) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for Q1, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Iskenderun plant’s capacity utilization was 100% in Q1, 2017 compared to 38% in Q1, 2016.

Higher plant utilization and zinc prices resulted in an increase in Silvermet’s equity income to $2,621,687 in Q1, 2017 from $209,908 in Q1, 2016, and net income in Q1, 2017 of $2,672,806 ($0.019/share) compared to $81,862 ($0.001/share) in Q1, 2016.

In 2017 Silvermet received $3.7 million from the BST joint venture in the form of dividends. Silvermet’s current cash balance is $3.5 million.

As outlined in the news release dated April 24, 2017, work on the proposed combination with Global Atomic Fuels Corporation (“Global Atomic”) continues: Silvermet’s board has given management the mandate to proceed with due diligence related to the proposed merger of Silvermet with Global Atomic and take any steps regarding such activities necessary under stock exchange and/or securities rules and regulations. Global Atomic has retained the services of independent mining industry consultants to update its NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. The technical report is now completed. Management expects to announce the proposed deal structure and exchange ratio in late June. Silvermet will hold its special meeting of shareholders in September 2017 to consider the proposed combination. As a result, the annual general meeting of shareholders has been postponed to coincide with the special meeting.



About Silvermet:

Silvermet’s major investment is a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a Waelz kiln facility located in Iskenderun, Turkey through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Befesa Silvermet Iskenderun Celik Tozu Geri Donusumu A.S. (“BSI”). BSI acquires electric arc furnace dust (“EAFD”) from steel mills and recycles the EAFD through its Waelz kiln to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters throughout the world.

Shares Outstanding: 142,104,716

