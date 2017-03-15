Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | SingleHop Introduces Industry’s First Application-Driven Managed AWS Solution SingleHop Introduces Industry’s First Application-Driven Managed AWS Solution SingleHop Introduces Industry’s First Application-Driven Managed AWS Solution RecommendedMasergy Executives to Address Cloud Communications and Disruptive Technologies at Enterprise ConnectMasergy Executives to Address Cloud Communications and Disruptive Technologies at Enterprise ConnectSingleHop Introduces Industry’s First Application-Driven Managed AWS Solution