Sino Agro Food, Inc. schedules 2017 Annual General Meeting: Agenda Items Include Dividend and Share Buyback

GUANGZHOU, CHINA–(Marketwired – Oct 5, 2017) – Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), a specialized investment company focused on protein food including seafood and cattle, has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) for December 2017 (exact date to be confirmed).

SIAF’s AGM will be held December 2017 (exact date to be confirmed) at its corporate headquarters in Guangzhou, China. Proceedings will be webcast with shareholder participation invited. Items for consideration include the following:

1) Adoption of a share buyback program,

2) Adoption of a dividend policy,

3) Formulation of outstanding share count guidelines,

4) Election of Directors,

5) Extending ECOVIS as SIAF’s Certified Auditor for 2018.

Sino Agro’s Chairman and CEO elaborated, “We are confident that the timing is right to formulate the first two agenda items at the AGM, and to implement thereafter, as a complement to our carve-out and spinoff (“COSO”) strategies to unlock shareholder value. As always, the Company balances various considerations to determine the best use of its funds, including, of course, projected discretionary cash. Having invested a great deal of time and money to progress the Tri-way COSO strategy sufficiently now to gain real confidence in its further finance ability, the Company believes a best use of funds likely to be a meaningful share buyback plan. Such a plan or initiation of a corporate dividend would be implemented as soon as practical, well before ongoing COSO initiatives realize an IPO.”

About Sino Agro Food, Inc.

SIAF is a specialized investment company focused on protein food. The Company produces, distributes, markets, and sells sustainable seafood and beef to the rapidly growing middle class in China. Activities also include production of organic fertilizer and produce. SIAF is a global leader in developing land based recirculating aquaculture systems (“RAS”), and with its partners is the world’s largest producer of sustainable RAS prawns.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, the Company had over 550 employees and revenue of USD 343 million in 2016. Operations are located in Guangdong, Qinghai, and Hunan provinces, and in Shanghai. Sino Agro Food is a public company listed on OTCQX U.S. Premier in the United States and on the Oslo Børs’ Merkur Market in Norway.

News and updates about Sino Agro Food, Inc., including key information, are published on the Company’s website (http://www.sinoagrofood.com), the Company’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SinoAgroFoodInc), and on twitter @SinoAgroFood.

