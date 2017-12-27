Sintana Energy Inc. Completes Non-Core Assets Divesture Initiative

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 22, 2017) - Sintana Energy Inc. (“Sintana” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:SEI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its non-core assets divesture initiative. The final transaction, the package sale of several relatively minor items, yielded gross proceeds of US $200,000. In total, gross consideration of US $475,000 was received as a result of these non-core asset sales.

Proceeds will be used for regulatory compliance requirements and general corporate matters.

The 67 square miles VMM-37 Block in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin is the Company’s core asset. Regulatory approval of an environmental permit to hydraulically fracture the Manati Blanco-1, the partnership’s initial well on the Block, is the next significant action required before exploration work program operations may again proceed.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with significant reserve potential.

