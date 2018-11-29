Sirios completes capital raise of more than $2.5 Million

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement for a total amount of $2,542,452. This amount was raised by issuing 11,556,599 flow-through shares at $0.22 per share. Sirios will use the proceeds of the private placement for exploration fieldwork, mainly the next winter 2019 diamond drilling campaign on its Cheechoo gold property, that qualifies as Canadian exploration expenditures.

Finder’s fees of $142,584 was paid. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. Sirios’ president participated in the financing by acquiring a total of 100,000 flow-through shares. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement.

Sirios’100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.