Sirona Biochem Announces SGLT2 IND Submission Milestone

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 29, 2017) – Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SBM) (FRANKFURT: ZSB) (XETRA: ZSB) (the “Company“) announced today that partner Jiangsu Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals has confirmed an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission to China’s Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for its SGLT2 inhibitor. The application will be reviewed by the CFDA for acceptance into clinical trials. Wanbang has confirmed it is processing a $500,000 USD payment to Sirona Biochem.

Sirona Biochem’s SGLT2 inhibitor was licensed to Wanbang’s subsidiary Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals in 2014 with rights for China. This compound, created for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, will be only the second SGLT2 inhibitor listed in China following the listing of AstraZeneca’s earlier this year.

Since the initial licensing agreement, Fosun Pharma has invested RMB 29 million for the research and development of the SGLT2 inhibitor. With acceptance of the IND application by the CFDA, Fosun Pharma will begin clinical trials, triggering another milestone payment to Sirona Biochem.

“We are very pleased with the progress that has been made by Wanbang thus far with the SGLT2 inhibitor and are eager to see the project through to clinical trials. With clinical trials also planned for our skin lightening agent TFC-1067 in 2018, this demonstrates the enormous potential of our proprietary platform technology,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO.

About Jiangsu Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

A leading pharmaceutical company in China, Jiangsu Wanbang Pharmaceuticals manufactures and sells a variety of products including those for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases. Their subsidiary Fosun Pharma is driven by drug research and innovation, continuously investing in and optimizing their drug development capabilities.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

