SiTune to Host Suite at CES 2018

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – December 29, 2017) – SiTune Corporation, an innovative pioneer in semiconductor tuners, transceivers, and wireless radios today announced it will be attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV January 9th – 12th.

SiTune will host demonstrations and discussions in a private suite at the Westgate Hotel located near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year’s presence will focus on SiTune’s range of industry leading products including the company’s pioneering DOCSIS 3.1/3.0 Total Spectrum Reception (TSR™) Transceiver, its 4-Channel Terrestrial Total Spectrum Reception (TSR™) Tuner for OTT+OTA applications, and the industry’s first 8K/4K 1T/1S Concurrent Tuner.

In-suite product demonstrations feature three noteworthy SiTune tuners, each offering leading-edge and best-in-class solutions to customers:

STN93321 : The DOCSIS Cable Front-End demonstration highlights full performance DOCSIS 3.1/3.0 downstream reception and upstream transmission along with CMTS registration.

: The DOCSIS Cable Front-End demonstration highlights full performance DOCSIS 3.1/3.0 downstream reception and upstream transmission along with CMTS registration. STN91401 : SiTune’s Terrestrial Tuner demonstration displays Total Spectrum Reception (TSR™) full-band terrestrial reception. With the full-band reception comes fast channel change and for the first time, spectrum monitoring capability for broadcast operators.

: SiTune’s Terrestrial Tuner demonstration displays Total Spectrum Reception (TSR™) full-band terrestrial reception. With the full-band reception comes fast channel change and for the first time, spectrum monitoring capability for broadcast operators. STN6528: Demonstration of the industry’s first 1T/1S Concurrent Tuner features best-in-class ISDB-S3 video signal reception.

“SiTune always looks forward to meeting our customers at CES” said Ben Runyan, SiTune’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “This year we’re particularly excited to showcase best-in-class performance offered with every tuner SiTune produces. The remarkable performance displayed in these product demonstrations signifies SiTune’s continuous support to our customers helping them meet and exceed design requirements, get to market faster, and quickly adapt to evolving industry standards.”

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune Corporation is an innovator in radio frequency and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. SiTune products enable voice, video, data and IoT gateways in the home and office. SiTune is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.