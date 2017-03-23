Six DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchises win Guildmaster Awards

WACO, TX–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Six DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen home renovation franchise owners recently received Guildmaster Awards from GuildQuality, perfectly demonstrating the level of service franchisees and their teams can deliver to clients by utilizing the services and support of DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen renovation franchise.

“This is a tremendous honor for our hardworking, talented franchisees,” says President and Chief Stewarding Officer, Doug Dwyer. “It shows how the systems and support of DreamMaker combine with their own abilities to provide superior remodels and service for clients.”

The six winning DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen franchises include:

GuildQuality is an independent customer satisfaction surveying company focused on the remodeling, homebuilding and home improvement industries. In order to qualify for the Guildmaster Award, a Guildmember has to earn a customer recommendation rate of 90% or greater while reaching a specific response rate threshold.

Such high operating standards are the norm with DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen. The new award-winners are among 13 DreamMaker® franchisees who have received the honor in the past three years, and as a company, DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen is a two-time recipient of the Guildmaster Award for Service Excellence.

These awards come directly from feedback from satisfied clients, validating the excellent work performed by renovation franchise owners and their teams and adding to their credibility with prospective future clients. That helps close more deals and increases lead flow as clients choose a recognized, trusted name for their remodels and spread valuable word-of-mouth about their positive experiences.

To learn more about starting a DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen renovation franchise, or converting your existing remodeling company, visit dreammakerfranchise.com.

