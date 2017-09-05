Siyata Mobile Announces New 4G Cellular Booster Portfolio at the CEDIA Show in San Diego

MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the launch of three 4G cellular boosters which will be on show at CEDIA 2017, a leading U.S technology trade show from September 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The new, professional series are powerful, durable, reliable, and make installation and tuning a breeze. Supported on all U.S frequencies, the 4G booster will be exclusive to authorized resellers.

In order to achieve maximum coverage area, the Uniden® boosters have been designed with a very high allowable output power. The professional series also uses the newest built in software app and LCD display to easily and precisely control the transmitting and receiving gain and output power for each frequency band of the booster.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very excited to launch the new 4G boosters series at CEDIA this week. Large and small businesses as well as private homes have become reliant upon cellular coverage and we intend to capitalize on this growing trend. Our new series has both FCC and Industry Canada approvals and we plan to market them aggressively across North America.”

Siyata, through its Uniden® portfolio of cellular boosters, is targeting a very large-scale market of users that experience weak cell phone coverage in buildings, in remote locations where coverage is spotty, or while on the go. In North America, 80% of cellular calls are made indoors, the area with the lowest probability of cellular coverage, leaving ~75M homes and commercial buildings experiencing dropped calls and slow download speeds.

The new devices will be on show at CEDIA 2017 at San Diego convention center from September 7-9. CEDIA 2017 is leading U.S technology trade show which brings together more than 18,000 home and office tech pros and over 500 exhibitors, giving you concentrated access to the new products, breakthrough innovations and targeted training you need to drive your company competitively into the future. Siyata Mobile will be present at the show at booth #1842.

For more information on the 4G cellular booster portfolio, please visit www.siyatamobile.com or www.unidencellular.com.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

