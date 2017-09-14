Siyata Mobile Announces Record Sales of Cellular Booster in August up 73% Year-Over-Year

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it’s portfolio of Uniden® cellular boosters have posted a record month in August 2017 of over $500,000, a 73% increase in revenue over August 2016.

The company through its online, direct and distribution channels across North America, continues to penetrate new markets, grow its custom enterprise base, and increase average dollar volume of purchase orders.

In recent months, the Uniden® portfolio of cellular signal boosters have been used to solve weak cellular signal issues in corporate warehouses, government embassy buildings, retirement home campuses, banks, and manufacturing plants.

Uniden® continues to solve cellular coverage issues for major companies and government agencies as well as private homes as their reliance on cellular devices continues to become the standard form of communication. With the release of their new portfolio of 4G/LTE cellular boosters which are powerful, durable, reliable, and make installation and tuning a breeze, Siyata aim to capitalize on this growing trend. Supported on all U.S frequencies, the 4G boosters will be exclusive to authorized resellers.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, stated, “The Signifi acquisition has proven to a very synergistic and profitable acquisition for Siyata’s shareholders. We believe the market is still a very untapped opportunity with tens of millions of homes and businesses in North America, with poor in-building cellular coverage that can stand to benefit from the increased cellular signal our 3G and 4G Uniden cellular boosters can deliver.”

Siyata, through its Uniden® portfolio of cellular boosters, is targeting a very large-scale market of users that experience weak cell phone coverage in buildings, in remote locations where coverage is spotty, or while on the go. In North America, 80% of cellular calls are made indoors, the area with the lowest probability of cellular coverage, leaving ~75M homes and commercial buildings experiencing dropped calls and slow download speeds.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

