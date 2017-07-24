Siyata Mobile Begins Device Approval for its Uniden® UV350 with a U.S. Tier 1 Cellular Operator

MONTREAL, July 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQB:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has commenced the technical device approval process for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE in-vehicle connected cellular device with a Tier 1 operator in the United States.

The Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE is the world’s first and only in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (“PoC”) compatible on “Band 14”, and strongly positions Siyata to be a leading candidate for in-vehicle PoC solutions for first responder vehicles migrating to the FirstNet Network.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very pleased that within only three months of launching the UV350, it has been recognized by a tier 1 cellular provider in the United States as an innovative device with unique features for commercial fleets. This is a very meaningful milestone for the company and is a fundamental step towards entering the large-scale opportunity in the United States.”

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

