Siyata Mobile Launches 4G/LTE UV350 Device in Israel

Next Generation Fleet Communicator will be integrated with Motorola Solutions’ powerful WAVE Push-To-Talk (PTT) solution

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the UV350 in Israel. The 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device will offer customers in Israel an integrated Push-to-Talk solution by Motorola Solutions.

The UV350 device offers clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) connectivity, touch screen Android applications and more. With its extra-large 5.5″ wide screen display and physical keys, the device is specifically designed for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

The next generation vehicle communicator runs on Android’s 7.0 Nougat operating system with a Quad-Core Qualcomm Chipset and a 1.2 GHz CPU. The device is fitted with an external loud 12Watt speaker, coupled with a directional microphone specifically designed to eliminate background engine and road noise providing crystal clear, consistent voice calls.

With PoC, the UV350 device gives enterprise customers a reliable and quick connection to a single worker or group instantly with the push of a button.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, “We are proud to have Motorola Solutions be the first partner to launch our UV350 in the Israeli market. Motorola Solutions is a global leader in the Broadband Push-to-Talk market and we are confident that they will be an excellent partner for Siyata in Israel.”

Avraham (Benda) Ben David, VP Sales at Motorola Solutions Israel, commented: “We have been working with Siyata in Israel over the past year on various projects and have seen the UV350 perform in action. Paired with our powerful WAVE PTT communication platform, the UV350 provides a powerful communication device for commercial vehicles.”

For more information on the UV350 device and where to purchase it, please visit http://www.siyatamobile.com / www.unidencellular.com .

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

