Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit for Instant Communication to In-Vehicle and Mobile Enterprise Workforce Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit for Instant Communication to In-Vehicle and Mobile Enterprise Workforce CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPretty Clean Shop, the source of sustainable living products in Toronto. Clean care without compromise.Jetlines Provides Operations UpdateMagna Celebrates the Signing of Its First Complete Vehicle Manufacturing Joint Venture in China