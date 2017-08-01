Siyata Mobile Opens New Market Opportunity in France

MONTRÉAL, Québec, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has opened a new market opportunity in France, receiving its first Purchase Order from SETMA SA (“SETMA”), a French based vehicle embedded electronics company.

Founded in 1948, SETMA develops a wide range of products meeting the requirements of the automotive sector and build a reputation with car manufacturers. SETMA distributes accessories, plastic parts, Bluetooth appliances and car tablets. SETMA has 2000 points of sale and catalog of 2000 references throughout its network. For more information see http://www.setma-sa.com.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, stated, “SETMA is an industry leader in providing customers with in-vehicle technology systems for over 50 years and we are very pleased to be partnering in France with them to bring their customers up-to-date communication devices.”

Joseph Zouari, CEO of SETMA, commented, “We are pleased to be able to offer and solicit a new innovative solution to an old problem of cost and clutter of multiple devices. Both new and used commercial vehicles can benefit from the features of these devices and we are pleased to be the first and only distributor to offer them in France.”

Siyata’s UCP100, CP200, UCP250 and UV350 are the world’s first 3G and 4G/LTE connected vehicle devices with fixed installation, hands free dialing, and a dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal clear sound quality along with external antennas for better cellular coverage.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com to learn more.

