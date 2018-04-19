Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Siyata Mobile Receives Global Industry Approvals for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Device Siyata Mobile Receives Global Industry Approvals for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Device RecommendedLeading Petroleum Industry Engineer and Researcher Joins Stamper Oil and Gas Technical Advisory BoardSiyata Mobile Receives Global Industry Approvals for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle DeviceOrion and Nemaska Sign USD 150M Streaming Agreement To Help Fund Nemaska’s proposed Whabouchi Mine