Siyata Mobile Secures Distribution Agreement with U.S. Service Provider CNM Wireless LLC

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has secured a distribution agreement with U.S. service provider CNM Wireless LLC for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE connected in-vehicle device.

CNM Wireless LLC distributes and provide logistics for wireless devices and accessories to a Tier 1 U.S. wireless operator exclusively, with which Siyata has commenced technical device approval.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, stated, “This is a major milestone towards our product launch with a tier 1 U.S carrier. This ensures that distribution and logistics are readily in place to fulfill orders for Siyata’s in-vehicle cellular PoC devices. We believe the timing of device approval for the UV350 is in line with the launch of FirstNet, the dedicated first responder public safety network that aims to replace traditional two-way radio with Band 14 compatible cellular devices.”

The first product to be distributed under this agreement is the Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (“PoC”), dedicated external microphones, speakers, battery connection, and hands-free driving features for safer fleet communications.

According to a recent report by Inkwood Research, the global Public Safety and Security market is projected to grow to $537.20 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.91 percent between 2016 and 2024. The report notes: “Citizens and enterprises face continuous threats from cyber criminals, natural disasters, and terrorist attacks. This has increased the demand for public safety and security solutions across the world.”

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be a leading vendor for in-vehicle devices compatible on AT&T’s FirstNet Public Safety Network which operates on Band 14.

The flagship Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE device is currently undergoing device approval with both Canadian and U.S. Tier 1 operators, and the Company aims to receive device approval from the carriers in Q1 and Q2 2018 respectively.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

