Siyata Mobile UR7 Rugged Smartphone Opens Large-Scale Mobile Worker Vertical with First Sales into the Hospitality Industry

MONTREAL, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has received its first Purchase Order from the hospitality industry for its mobile UR7 Rugged clamshell smartphone representing a new mobile worker vertical for an added revenue stream.

The significance of this order is that it opens up a new large-scale opportunity targeting mobile workers looking to stay connected via Push-to-Talk over cellular (“PoC”) with a smartphone solution the market has never seen before.

Unlike traditional two-way radio systems which have been the industry standard, the UR7, as a smartphone, also allows employees to download various applications while at the workplace to be more efficient, while providing all the features of traditional PTT. The only other clamshell device in the market sells hundreds of thousands of devices a year and is strictly a feature phone, that doesn’t allow for data or downloading applications for these workers.

Now with the UR7 Rugged clamshell smartphone, department heads, first responders, front desk, luggage handlers, room cleaning crews, security guards, and management can all instantly stay in touch with a push of a button with the added benefits of a smartphone (downloadable applications, WhatsApp, time log, voice, data and more).

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, “Seeing this new vertical open up with the success of our UR7 Rugged Smartphone launch is extremely exciting for us as the mobile worker vertical represents a total addressable market many times the size of the commercial fleet and vehicle market. We have a very unique offering that is a highly attractive for upgrading antiquated two-way radio systems. With three PoC carriers now offering this device, we see the UR7 adding a significant amount of revenue with strong margins in addition to our pipeline of 4G in-vehicle device sales.”

The UR7 is a Qualcomm based IP67 rugged smartphone in a clamshell form factor. It has a dedicated PTT button, strong dual speakers and the same echo canceling capabilities as the UV350 and supports BAND 14, America’s dedicated first responders network.

Report from CCS Insight predicts the market for rugged handsets will double from 30 million units in 2017, as more workers opt for durable phones that can withstand a harsh environment. CCS forecasts the market to continue to expand rapidly, with volumes of over 59 million by 2021.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d15cadc-b5f4-4cc3-9c7e-f0cef48cb32b