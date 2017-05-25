Skeena Files Technical Report for Spectrum-GJ Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Skeena Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE: SKE) (“Skeena” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report under the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Company’s Spectrum-GJ copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia titled “Technical Report on the 2017 Mineral Resource Updates and Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated May 24, 2017 with an effective date of April 20, 2017. The technical report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Skeena’s website at www.skeenaresources.com.

This technical report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated April 20, 2017, “Skeena Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment for Spectrum-GJ Copper-Gold Project” (the “News Release”) and there are no material differences in the technical report from the information disclosed in this news release.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective base and precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the evaluation and development of the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold project as well as exploration on the past-producing Snip gold mine, acquired from Barrick Gold, and the past-producing Porter Idaho silver mine.

