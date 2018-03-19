Skeena Financing Oversubscribed and Upsized

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE) (OTCQX:SKREF) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the best efforts private placement financing previously announced on March 13, 2018 (the “Offering”) is now oversubscribed and as a result the Company has upsized the Offering. The Offering will now consist of the sale of approximately 9,139,451 units (the “Units”) and approximately 4,223,572 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Company to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$8.4 million.

The Units will be offered at a price of C$0.60 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant shall be exercisable into one additional non flow-through common share of the Company for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.90. The FT Shares will be offered at a price of C$0.70 per FT Share.

The closing of the Offering is now anticipated to occur on or around March 29, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick. In addition, the Company is performing preliminary exploration on the past-producing Porter Idaho silver mine and has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walt Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Contact: Walt Coles Jr., President & CEO

or Kelly Earle, Vice President Communications

Email: kearle@skeenaresources.com

Suite 650, 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 0C3

Tel: (604) 684-8725 Fax: (604) 558-7695