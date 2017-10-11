Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Skilljar Releases 2017 Customer Training Benchmarks Study Skilljar Releases 2017 Customer Training Benchmarks Study Skilljar Releases 2017 Customer Training Benchmarks Study RecommendedEnacomm Joins Forces with ConnexiCore to Bring Data-Driven AI and Phone Banking to Financial InstitutionsPuppet Delivers Puppet Tasks(TM) to Eliminate Manual Work Across IT Infrastructure and ApplicationsUnified Signal, Inc. Launches 1st of its Kind Home Phone Enablement Suite