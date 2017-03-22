skinnypasta(TM) SUPERFOOD TEFF Pastas Win Product of the Year Canada Award

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – Gabriella’s Kitchen is pleased to announce that, following a nation-wide consumer vote, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF fresh pastas have been voted winner in the pasta category of the 2017 Product of the Year Canada awards. The Product of the Year awards are designed to help consumers identify the best products in their market and to reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

“We are so happy that consumers voted for our innovative skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF pasta line,” says Margot Micallef, co-founder and CEO of Gabriella’s Kitchen. “These really are unique pastas because they’re made with teff, which is a grass seed from Ethiopia. These SUPERFOOD TEFF pastas provide incredible nutrition, they’re gluten-free and they’re higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates than traditional pasta — without sacrificing the authentic Italian taste and texture that we all love. With our teff pastas, everyone can feel good about eating pasta again.”

Available in penne and macaroni, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF pastas are naturally gluten-free, a good source of vegan protein and nutrient-dense, thanks to the nutritional powerhouse that is teff. The tiny seed is a good source of fibre, iron, zinc, copper, manganese and vitamin C. Teff is all-natural, allergen-free and can be incorporated into almost any type of diet, including vegan diets, paleo diets and medically-induced diets for patients suffering from anything from diabetes or cancer to gastro-intestinal illnesses. As an added bonus for people who want to prepare nutritious meals quickly, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF pastas cook in less than two minutes.

Customers can find skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF fresh pastas, along with skinnypasta™ HIGH PROTEIN fresh pastas, winner of the 2016 Product of the Year award in the pasta category, and skinnypasta™ GLUTEN FREE entrees in the freezer sections of stores across North America and online at www.GKskinnypasta.com.

About Gabriella’s Kitchen

Italian sisters Gabriella and Margot Micallef founded Gabriella’s Kitchen to create nutritious and delicious foods that everyone could enjoy, regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions. Naturally, they started with pasta! Using fresh, high-quality ingredients and an artisanal pasta machine, they created the original skinnypasta™, a high-protein, low-carbohydrate and low-calorie pasta with authentic Italian taste. Although Gabriella passed away after a battle with cancer, she remains the company’s inspiration. Margot is the company’s visionary and, as CEO, she is the driving force behind the Gabriella’s Kitchen mission: to transform the way the world eats by offering food with no compromises.

For more information on Gabriella’s Kitchen, including where to find skinnypasta™ near you, please visit www.GKskinnypasta.com or contact Michelle McIvor, Public Relations and Communications Manager, at [email protected] or at 587.888.1316.

