Sky Light Successfully Launched Its Own Branded “ION360 U” Camera

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – May 22, 2017) – Sky Light Holdings Limited (“Sky Light” or the “Group”) (stock code: 3882), a leading digital imaging device and solutions provider for the home imaging industry and a pioneer in the virtual reality (“VR”) industry, has announced the successful launch of its own branded 360-degree camera — “ION360 U”, which is the first seamless 360-degree camera that is also a protective case and charger for phones.

The Group unveiled its new ION360 U at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in U.S. on May 21 (U.S. time) as fans were immersed inside the scenes at the awards show through live and exclusive content. ION360 U allows users to instantly share a 360-degree view of a story or live stream it to friends or family through social media platforms. Instead of seeing into a static moment, ION360 U brings people into that moment. With ION360 U, consumers don’t have to change the way the phone is used or download content to another place. The device transforms a phone into a 360-degree camera with a seamless integration of hardware and software.

Mr. Tang Wing Fong Terry, Chairman of Sky Light, said, “The successful launch of our 360-degree camera marks another major milestone for the Group to become a brand-driven smart imaging devices and solutions provider. The global launch of ION360 U has advanced Sky Light a big step on the international stage to offer this ultimate 360-degree view experience to the customers. Moreover, we are positive about the Group’s future development, and will continue to maintain our market position through a broader product portfolio, thereby aiming to expand revenue streams and create long term and stable returns to our shareholders.”

Snap, Share and Explore from Every Angle

ION360 U is easy-to-use to capture 360-degree, 8-megapixel resolution images and 4K videos with one touch: no syncing and no downloading content.

SNAP IT : ION360 U easily snaps onto a smartphone

: ION360 U easily snaps onto a smartphone SHARE IT : Instantly share or go live on 360-friendly social media platforms

: Instantly share or go live on 360-friendly social media platforms EXPLORE IT: Tell a story in photo or video from every angle

Instantly Live in the Wow

ION360 U is the only mobile device that charges and supplies power to a camera and smartphone. The device includes a built-in battery case that protects and charges. Users can capture expanded panoramic views, share spontaneous images or live stream from a spectacular vacation spot. Features and capabilities include:

All-in-one 360-degree camera and battery charging case

— Phone charging battery case for reliable power and protection

— 8-megapixel, 360-degree camera for capturing images and video

Quick and immersive stitching

2 hours of recording time in 4K video

Live streaming to 360-capable social media platforms

Custom ION360 app that automatically launches

ION360 U’s patented battery case was designed to give phones more battery life and to protect against scratches and splashes. The combination of the case and 360-degree camera helps reduce the risk of damage and creates opportunities for future product integrations.

Be Part of Creating the New 360-Degree Rules

ION360 U will be available in mid-July 2017 in rich color options of grey or teal. Preorders are underway with a limited time offer of US$100 off and free shipping nationwide. ION360 U works on leading devices1 with any U.S. carrier plans (no additional plan required).

To preorder visit, www.ION360.com and simply select the color preference and the smartphone the ION360 U will be used with to get the perfect fit.

Inside the Scenes with ION360 U

As the exclusive 360 camera sponsor of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 (U.S. time), ION360 U was featured among musicians and influencers on the Red Carpet and during the awards show. Influencers captured 360-degree photos and videos with the ION360 U to bring fans inside the scenes, not just behind the scenes. ION360 also presented the award for the Top Social Artist. Two television spots also aired on ABC during the show. The ads feature the device’s true capabilities filmed with the ION360 U in a variety of settings.

Connect with the ION360 U interactive product announcement to view videos, images and the television spot: https://spark.adobe.com/page/yX83OgUsj0CpC/

About ION360

ION360 has reimagined the 360-degree platform with hardware, software and content that enhance how consumers use technology today. The new ION360 U instantly transforms a smartphone into a 360-degree camera to capture the full picture of life moments. For more information, visit www.ion360.com

About Sky Light Holdings Limited

Sky Light Holdings Limited (“Sky Light” or “the Group”; stock code: 3882.HK) is a leading digital imaging device and solutions provider globally. It is principally engaged in developing and manufacturing home imaging products, VR cameras and other digital imaging products such as police cameras, car camcorders and digital camcorders for various uses. With more than 10 years of experience in developing a diverse range of digital imaging products, the Group is dedicated to offering design-driven JDM and ODM solutions to its customers and is striving to become a brand-driven, one-stop, vertically integrated smart imaging devices and solutions provider.

1Compatible with iPhone7/7 Plus and Samsung S8/8+